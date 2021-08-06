The New York Post:
A suspect was arrested in connection with a Manhattan hit-and-run crash that killed “Gone Girl” actress Lisa Banes.
Brian Boyd, 26, an Upper West Sider who lives on the same corner as the deadly June 4 collision, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in a death and failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, law enforcement sources said.
Patrol cops who recognized Boyd from a wanted poster made the arrest, according to the sources
Banes suffered a deadly traumatic brain injury when she was hit by a red and black Fairthorpe motorcycle allegedly manned by Boyd on Amsterdam Avenue at West 64th Street.
The 65-year-old actress was visiting from Los Angeles, and on her way to meet a friend for dinner.
Banes, a Juilliard graduate, graced Broadway stages, appeared on TV shows like “One Life to Live,” and “Nashville,” and was Tom Cruise’s older love interest in the film “Cocktail.”