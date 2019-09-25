FOX NEWS:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

A man was arrested late Tuesday in connection with a violent attack on a real estate agent in southern California over the weekend, officials confirmed Wednesday morning, as two more women reportedly came forward with disturbing accounts of similar encounters.

In the incident on Sunday, which happened in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Encino, a 51-year-old woman was attacked and allegedly groped in an assault that was captured on video.

The woman, who asked that her name be withheld, said the man who attacked her had come to her open house the previous week and was acting strangely and inappropriately.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday morning the man was arrested late Tuesday night and is being booked on charges. Additional information is expected to be released later in the day. Officials have not announced how officers were able to make contact with and detain the man.