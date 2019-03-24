ABC NEWS

A man was arrested Friday for throwing a glass of water in the face of controversial Rep. Steve King at a local restaurant, police said. Blake Gibbins, 26, allegedly approached King while he was eating lunch at Mineral City Mill and Grill restaurant in Fort Dodge, Iowa. He asked King if he was the congressman and then threw a glass of water on him, Fort Dodge police said in a press release. The release says others were also hit by the water, but no one was injured. Gibbins was arrested on two counts of misdemeanor simple assault and one count of disorderly conduct, police said.

