NEW YORK POST:

A Long Island man was busted for making death threats against GOP U.S. Senators Chuck Grassley and Susan Collins for their support of then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, The Post has learned.

Ronald DeRisi, 74, was taken into custody early Friday, and is expected to be arraigned later in the day in Central Islip federal court before Magistrate judge Gary R. Brown.

The Smithtown man is accused of leaving disturbing voicemails on the senators’ office phones following their public support of Kavanaugh’s nomination and confirmation, in an attempt to discourage the pols from voting in the jurist’s favor, a source familiar with the case revealed.

In one message left on September 27, DeRisi allegedly said that he had a “present” for Iowa’s Grassley, growling, “It’s a 9 millimeter. Side of your f—ing skull you scumbag motherf—–r.”

The message concluded: “Yeah, Kavanaugh – I don’t think so.”

In another rant aimed at the 85-year-old senator, DeRisi was recorded saying “We’re tired of this guy sucking taxpayers’ money! Getting a free f—ing ride! How many more years you gonna do it? None! He’s a dead man! 9 millimeter, side of the f—-ing head! If f—ing Kavanaugh gets in, he’s dead f—ing meat! Actually even if Kavanaugh doesn’t get in he’s dead f—ing meat. 9 millimeter, side of the head, you f—ing old bastard.”