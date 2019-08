WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

A man was led away by police to chants of “lock him up” after being arrested for punching an anti-Trump demonstrator in the face.

Dallas Frazier, 29, is facing an assault charge for allegedly jumping out of his red pickup truck and punching 61-year-old protester Mike Alter in the head multiple times. The confrontation took place outside of the Cincinnati, Ohio, arena where President Trump spoke at a rally on Thursday night.