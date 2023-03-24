Two grotesque acts of violence against elderly Muslims as they returned home from prayers have taken place in England’s two largest cities in the last two months.

In February, an 82-year-old man was doused in petrol and set alight while returning home from his local mosque in Ealing, West London. And on Monday, 70-year-old Mohammed Rayaz suffered life-changing injuries after he was also drenched in fuel and ignited shortly after leaving the Dudley Road mosque in Birmingham.

Both the Metropolitan Police and West Midlands Police were reluctant to jump to conclusions regarding the perpetrator’s motive for the attacks, which any right-minded individual will regard as abhorrent.

Some, however, decided to jump the gun and use the opportunity to push their own dangerous agendas, namely that Britain is a violent country with a deep-rooted hatred of Muslims.

Iranian diplomat and foreign ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, took the opportunity to accuse the West of “breeding hate-mongering and gross violence,” describing the shocking news as evidence of Britain’s “systematic Islamophobia” and calling on the British government to order a public inquiry.

Dr. Shabina Qayyum, a Labour party councilor, tweeted about the news: “Call Islamophobia out for what it is. Call out Terrorism against Muslims for what it is.”

