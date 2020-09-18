A California man has been arrested after allegedly attacking a group of President Trump supporters and striking an 84-year-old woman in the face.

“He took his hand way back like he was going to punch me, and [he] hit me right across the face,” 84-year-old Donna Snow told KCAL 9 News Los Angeles about the alleged attack at a Wednesday night Trump rally in Aliso Viejo, California. “Broke my earrings off.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says a retired police officer stepped in, pulling his gun and apprehending the man who was allegedly armed with a knife at one point and screaming profanities at the group as he tried to flee.

Read more at Washington Examiner