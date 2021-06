Fox11 – Los Angeles:

A man is in custody for allegedly attacking a 12-year-old Jewish boy in the Fairfax area.

Officers were sent to Melrose and Formosa avenues around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday and arrested Daniel Rankin, 50, on suspicion of battery, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

An ambulance was sent to the scene, but the boy was not taken to a hospital, the LAPD reported.

