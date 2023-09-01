Man arrested for a COVID joke gives a much-needed lesson on free speech

Back in March 2020, a dozen or so sheriff’s deputies wearing bulletproof vests descended upon Waylon Bailey’s home in Rapides Parish, La., with their guns drawn, ordered him onto his knees with his hands on his head, and arrested him for a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

The SWAT-style raid was provoked by a Facebook post in which Bailey had made a zombie-themed joke about COVID-19.

Although a federal appeals court recently ruled Bailey could pursue civil rights claims based on that incident, a judge initially blocked his lawsuit, saying his joke created a “clear and present danger” similar to the threat posed by “falsely shouting fire in a theatre and causing panic.”

That decision illustrates the continuing influence of a misbegotten, century-old analogy frequently used as an excuse to punish or censor constitutionally protected speech.

Bailey’s joke alluded to the 2013 zombie movie “World War Z,” starring Brad Pitt.

