A man was taken into police custody in connection with a Ring doorbell video that showed him knocking on the door of a downtown Las Vegas home and making a threat to “rape and kill” the woman inside.

That woman, Amanda Nowak, is thanking police and wrote in a post on her Facebook page Thursday “the power of using social media is strong and this proves so! Thank you, everyone! I’m just glad he’s off the streets.”

The incident happened on Wednesday evening on S. 6th Street near Charleston and Las Vegas boulevards when Nowak was home alone. She didn’t know the man at her door.

In the Ring video, the man can be heard repeatedly asking, “Are you sure? Are you positive? I just have a few questions for you.”

Nowak says she never responded to the man, hid in her home, and called 911. Nowak’s husband, who was not at the home, accessed the intercom system and asked the man who he was.

The man responded, “What I’m looking for is the girl in the house cause I’m going to rape her and kill her. Can you have her open the door?” He then adds he has a knife and a gun.

