NBC LOS ANGELES:

A suspect is in custody after killing at least four people and injuring two others apparently targeted at random in a deadly stabbing and robbery spree across two cities in Orange County Wednesday, authorities said.

The 33-year-old man from Garden Grove started the rampage just after 4 p.m. and robbed more than half a dozen businesses during a two-hour wave of violence, police said. His name was not immediately released.

The violence appeared to be random and the only known motives seem to be “robbery, hate, homicide,” Garden Grove police Lt. Carl Whitney said at a news conference.

The rampage began with the report of a burglary at an apartment complex in the 12100 block Jentges Avenue in Garden Grove and proceeded to a robbery at a bakery.