The Hill:

A Texas man was arrested Thursday night after he was seen in a video opening a tub of Blue Bell ice cream in a Walmart, licking it and putting it back on the shelf.

D’Adrien Anderson, 24, who goes by “Dapper Don” on Facebook, posted a video Monday of himself standing in the freezer section at a Walmart in Port Arthur, Texas.

In the 19-second video captioned “Happy national soft ice cream day lmao #viral,” Anderson is seen taking a tub of Blue Bell vanilla ice cream, licking it twice and then putting it back on the shelf as someone in the background tells him to “hurry up.”

On Wednesday, Anderson posted another video on Facebook captioned “I love your ice cream #bluebell plz don’t ban me from buying it #im#sorry.”