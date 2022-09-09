Law enforcement sources tell the ABC7 I-Team’s Dan Noyes that a man beheaded a young woman in the middle of the street in front of witnesses on Thursday.

The San Mateo Co. Sheriff’s Department said the crime happened in the 300-400 block of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at 11:50 a.m.

BEHEADING INVESTIGATION: Lt. Eamonn Allen of San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office short on details: no specifics on TRO or domestic violence calls to address. “Stabbing instrument” used in crime still missing. Kids not present at time of killing… 1/2%u2014 Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) September 8, 2022

During a press conference, Lieutenant Eamon Allen said that the crime happened in the street outside the victim’s residence.

Lieutenant Allen said that the victim had two children, who did not witness the crime, and sources tell the I-Team’s Dan Noyes the kids were inside the house at the time.

The I-Team obtained law enforcement records on the incident that said, just before noon, reports came in that the woman’s head was cut off by a sword. At 12:14 p.m., “Children are there, scared to come… want their mom.”

CPS took custody of the 7-year-old and 1-year-old girls, along with a dog and two cats who were also inside the house.

We’re told the two were in an ongoing relationship but law enforcement sources say the victim got a temporary restraining order against the suspect, Hayward resident Jose Solano Landaeta, in April.

