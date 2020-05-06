FOX NEWS VIA THE NY POST

A man in California was arrested three times over the course of 12 hours on Wednesday — including for allegedly leading officers on a pursuit — and was only given citations and released each time due to the statewide zero-bail policy amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to officials. The Glendora Police Department said Friday on Facebook that 24-year-old Dijon Landrum from Monterey Park racked up three citations between 8:28 a.m. and 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday after three incidents in the city located about 23 miles east of Los Angeles. “We want to thank all of the citizens that helped with this investigation, particularly those that called when they noticed something suspicious,” police said.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST