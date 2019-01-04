CBS BAY AREA:

A man accused of forcing his way into a 99-year-old woman’s apartment in San Francisco’s Chinatown on Monday and trying to sexually assault her made his first appearance in court Thursday afternoon.



Teandre Howard Kidd, 26, of San Francisco has been charged with burglary with intent to commit sexual assault, burglary and elder abuse for the alleged New Year’s Eve incident at the North Ping Yuen apartments at 838 Pacific Ave.

During his arraignment Thursday, Howard Kidd, who is being represented by the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutor Jennifer Frost requested that Judge Raymond Arata hold Howard Kidd without bail, calling him a “significant flight risk.” Arata, however, set Howard Kidd’s bail at $250,000.

According to prosecutors, on Monday afternoon, Howard Kidd, who was on parole from Alameda County for a vehicle theft charge, knocked on the victim’s door and, when she answered it, he pushed her and forced his way into the home.

He then went into the bathroom, where he washed his hands. When the elderly female victim confronted him, he again apparently pushed her and lay down on her bed.

He then allegedly exposed himself to her before pulling down her pants and pushing himself up against her. The victim alleged she was in pain and she tried to push him away from her.

At that point, Howard Kidd pulled up his pants and left the apartment, according to court documents.

The victim later alleged to police that she was terrified that he would have raped her.