NEW YORK POST:

Dramatic surveillance video shows a Bronx man being ambushed inside an apartment building lobby by two thugs — one of whom fatally shot him in the back as he attempted to flee, cops said.

The footage was released Sunday by the NYPD as it continues to search for the man’s attackers.

Richard Cepeda, 31, had been sitting inside the lobby at 2356 Grand Concourse on Thursday night when the two suspects set upon him, according to police.

One of the men can be seen on video brandishing a pistol and pointing it at Cepeda’s head right before the victim attempts to flee. The other appeared to have been waiting for him in the vestibule.

As Cepeda goes to leave, the other suspect can be seen punching him in the face. His alleged accomplice, still holding the pistol, chases after Cepeda but is unable to catch him. He allegedly fired off several shots, one of which hit Cepeda in the back.