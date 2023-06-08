Police are seeking at least four suspects involved in a brutal beating of a man at a subway station in New York City this month, according to reports.

The disturbing incident unfolded at around 9:45 p.m. on June 2 in Brooklyn.

“The victim, a 50-year-old male, was standing on the mezzanine level of the Stillwell Avenue – Coney Island subway station when, unprovoked, he was approached by a group of unknown individuals who punched and kicked the victim about the head and body before fleeing the station on foot,” an NYPD spokesperson told Fox News.

“The victim was removed by EMS to NYU Hospital Brooklyn in serious but stable condition.”

Authorities have released surveillance footage of the suspects strolling along a sidewalk moments after the ambush, apparently laughing and horsing around.