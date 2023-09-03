Man Allegedly Pushes His Grandmother Out A Window After Stabbing His Mother

Disturbing video obtained by The Post shows a man allegedly pushing his grandmother out a first-floor window — leaving her bleeding from her face on the pavement — after slashing his mother repeatedly in the Bronx, cops said.

The footage shows the distressed 88-year-old hanging out of a window at 1812 Clay Ave. around 7 a.m. Friday, as her daughter, 61, stands on the sidewalk.

The younger woman, wearing a white shirt soaked in blood, appeared to be speaking with the grandmother.

After a short time, two hands can be seen shoving the older woman from the window.

Her body slowly edges out of the opening before tumbling onto the pavement.

