A North Carolina man has been accused of being one sick puppy – for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a dog.

Cody Sprague, 31, was charged with committing crimes against nature, a felony, after investigators with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office determined he had sent a graphic video of the depraved activity, WBTV reported.

The dog belonged to the suspect and his girlfriend, who was unaware that the alleged misconduct had occurred in their home.

Detectives said Sprague confessed to the crime – though the sexual acts were not performed on the animal but on him, according to the outlet.

Sprague was held on a bond of $20,000 and additional charges are likely as the investigation continues, according to authorities.

The revolting case is the latest involving alleged sex acts with a dog.

Mississippi 19-year-old Denise Nicole Frazier was recently charged with unnatural intercourse and aggravated animal cruelty for allegedly having sex with a pooch.

