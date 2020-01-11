NY POST

The man accused of murdering a beloved 92-year-old Queens “cat lady” told cops he gets “uncontrollable urges” — and killed her because of pent-up anger at his family, law-enforcement sources told The Post on Friday. Reeaz Khan, 21, confessed to the heinous slaying of elderly Maria Fuertes after authorities picked him up Thursday night and hauled him to the 106th Precinct, where he was arrested and hit with murder and sex abuse charges on Friday, sources said. Khan told cops that he “was abused his whole life” and upset that he had to move to the US with his family from Guyana a few years ago, a source said. “He was angry at his father and [claimed] his brothers never liked him,” the source said. “He gets uncontrollable urges, but he never acted out on it. This was the first time.”

