FOX 10:

Police arrested a man after they say he impregnated an 11-year-old girl near her elementary school.

In November 2018, investigators say the girl’s mother believed she was in a relationship with 20-year-old Carlos Cobo-Perez. The girl stated he kissed her and gave her a “hickey” on her neck.

The following month, Cobo-Perez admitted to being in a relationship with the girl during a telephone interview. He stated he knew her age, knew the relationship was wrong and told the detective he would no longer have contact with her.

According to the police report, on May 17, the girl was taken to Phoenix Children’s Hospital. She took a pregnancy test, which returned a positive result. She said Cobo-Perez got her pregnant.

“He called me last Friday crying, telling me he got his girlfriend pregnant and I didn’t believe it,” said a girl, who did not want to be identified. She said she is a friend of Cobo-Perez and the victim, and said the two dated for several months.