A North Carolina man was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a 7-year-old girl on Tuesday three hours after he was released from jail.

Shaquille Marshon Francis, 26, is accused of firing the shot that struck Aaliyah Norris in the head as the little girl was inside of a car in Forest City, police said.

Norris was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but by Thursday she had died, police announced.

Police were tipped off by community members that Francis, of Forest City, was the suspect. He was arrested Wednesday and initially slapped several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

After Norris died, Francis’ charges were upgraded to murder, police said.

