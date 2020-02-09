News4Jax – Jacksonville FL:

No one was injured; Jacksonville vehicle attack draws nationwide response

Hours after a van plowed through a Republican Party tent where volunteers were registering voters, Jacksonville police arrested a 27-year-year man on two counts of aggravated assault on a person over 65 years old, criminal mischief and driving without a license.

Gregory William Loel Timm was identified as the person behind the wheel of the van that struck the tent set up the parking lot of a Walmart Superstore at the corner of Atlantic and Kernan boulevards about 3:50 p.m. Saturday.

Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott both called the attack “politically motivated,” with Rubio tweeting, “Thanking God that no one was injured.” Scott echoed that in his own tweet, adding, ” @DuvalGOP will not be silenced or intimidated. They will redouble their efforts to support strong Republicans in NE Florida and around the state!”

……

Trump responded: