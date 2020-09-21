The man accused of derailing a Manhattan subway train by tossing metal construction debris on to the tracks on Sunday was released without bail on a prior case, outraging one victim’s husband.

“She is very scared and has a heart problem,” said Plymouth Persaud, 66, whose wife Jasoda Ramchan-Persaud was treated for minor injuries after the subway car veered off the tracks and sideswiped at least 10 beams.

“It’s craziness! This guy was arrested for this kind of thing weeks ago. He should have stayed inside. He is dangerous to society!”

Demetrius Harvard, 30, had allegedly chucked the metal onto the tracks at West 15th Street and Eighth Avenue as an uptown A-train pulled into the station at about 8:20 a.m., according to police.

Read more at New York Post