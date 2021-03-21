The New York Daily News:

A 68-year-old man punched in the face by a stranger on a Tribeca subway train, leaving him in critical condition, was the latest victim of anti-Asian hate, a good Samaritan who helped the victim told the Daily News.

The victim was minding his business riding an uptown No. 1 train when the unhinged assailant, sporting a fedora, black leather jacket, pink hoodie and an elaborate gold necklace, boarded the train about 2:40 p.m. Friday, sources said.

“You motherf—ing Asian,” the snazzily-dressed man yelled, according to witness George Okrepkie.

“I was in a state of shock,” said Okrepkie, who happened to be sitting across from the victim in the nearly empty subway car. “It’s an incredibly disgusting attack on an Asian American.”

I tried to go after the assailant but he took off,” Okrepkie said. “I went back to the elderly gentleman, took off my scarf and wrapped it around him, waiting for the EMT and NYPD to show up.”

