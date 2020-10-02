New York Post:

A stranger punched a 67-year-old man in the head this week on the Upper West Side, a disturbing, caught-on-video attack that cops said was unprovoked.

The victim was walking south on Central Park West near West 70th Street around 7:30 a.m. Thursday when a man wearing a black “I Love NY” sweatshirt suddenly slugged him, knocking him to the ground, the surveillance clip shows.

The man went to a local hospital for an evaluation, suffering pain in his head, back and right hip, cops said.

He then reported the attack to cops at the 20th Precinct.

The suspect, who bolted on foot, was still at large Friday morning.

