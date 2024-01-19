Man, 24, stabbed in neck during melee outside Randall’s Island migrant shelter, 18 people in custody

A wild melee at the troubled Randall’s Island migrant shelter Thursday left an asylum-seeker stabbed in the neck and 18 people in custody — with cops still hunting for the knife-wielding suspect, law-enforcement sources say.

A brawl broke out at the troubled shelter around 3:30 p.m. between two groups, who started fighting inside the shelter but then took it outside — armed with knives and throwing rocks at each other, sources said.

A 24-year-old man was stabbed during violent chaos, sources said.

He was taken by EMTs to Harlem Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

A 911 caller initially indicated to cops that a security guard stabbed the victim, but police sources later said it appeared that was not the case and that the assailant was still at large.

