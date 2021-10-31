DAILY MAIL:

A man who was dressed as Batman villain the Joker has been arrested after allegedly stabbing 10 people onboard a Tokyo commuter train.

Witnesses described how the attacker also poured what is believed to have been oil around the carriage before lighting it on fire, causing panic among passengers.

It was also reported hydrochloric acid was thrown during the attack, which occurred on the Keio express line bound for Shinjuku, the world’s busiest rail station.

The Tokyo Fire Department said 17 passengers were injured, including three seriously.



