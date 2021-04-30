The Daily Mail:



A man who helped set fire to a Minneapolis police station during protests over the death of George Floyd has been jailed for four years.

Dylan Shakespeare Robinson, 23, has also been ordered to pay back $12 million for damages caused to the Minneapolis Third Precinct police headquarters in Minnesota.

Thousands of protestors surrounded the police station as it erupted into flames three days after Floyd’s death in May last year.

At one point, the crowd could be heard chanting ‘burn it down, burn it down.’

Robinson is accused of lighting a Molotov cocktail that another person threw at the building. In addition, he and others allegedly tore down a fence that surrounded the headquarters.

Dylan Shakespeare Robinson (pictured) has been sentenced to four years in prison

During the protests last year, a suspected looter was shot dead as rioters vandalized stores across Minneapolis.

The body of the man was found lying on the sidewalk outside the Cadillac Pawn shop by police officers who later performed CPR on him.

Protestors looted and set alight stores including Wendy’s, Target, Walmart and AutoZone.

Robinson pleaded guilty last September to one count of conspiracy to commit arson.

