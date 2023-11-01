Man, 21, arrested for antisemitic graffiti at Upper East Side synagogue says he’s ‘just an artist’

A 21-year-old man was indicted Tuesday for allegedly defacing three Upper East Side synagogues and one Jewish volunteer ambulance with anti-Semitic graffiti — and told The Post he’s “just an artist.”

Lenny De La Rosa smirked as the charges were announced in Manhattan Supreme Court as Judge Althea Drysdale charged him with four counts of criminal mischief in the fourth degree as a hate crime – in connection to the series of hateful acts that spanned less than 48 hours in mid-August.

De La Rosa – who could face between 16 months and four years behind bars if convicted – pleaded not guilty.

He also scoffed when a Post photographer questioned him about his motive for the back-to-back acts, as he left court.

“A funny man you are, bro,” he replied. “Have a beautiful day though.”

