Texas mall shooter Mauricio Garcia, 33, is reported to be a security guard who was removed from the Army in 2008 over mental health concerns, it has been revealed.

Garcia, neo-Nazi who was living in a Budget Inn in Texas, killed eight people and injured five others outside the H&M store at Allen Premium Outlets in Texas on Saturday afternoon.

A police officer who was at the scene responding to another call shot Garcia dead when he heard the shots.

While his motive remains unconfirmed, law enforcement sources say now-deleted social media pages show he had neo-Nazi interests. ABC 30 Dallas also reports that he served in the military in 2008 but was removed over mental health concerns.

The US Army has not provided anymore information. Meanwhile, CNN has reported that Garcia worked as a security guard for three different companies, and had extensive firearms training.

He was approved to work as a security guard in the Lone Star State between 2016 and 2020, when his license expired, according to records seen by CNN.

READ MORE