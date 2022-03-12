NEW YORK POST:

In the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at his hands, Alec Baldwin knows who is to blame: Halyna Hutchins.

In jaw-dropping court documents filed on Friday morning, Baldwin says she’s the one that asked the gun be pointed at her; that the production was a smooth, well-oiled machine; that her widower, Matthew, has inexplicably gone from amenable to vengeful — and oh, how confusing and upsetting this is to Baldwin; and that hey, no matter what, Baldwin’s contract indemnifies him for any damages.

That $1.75 million antique Vermont farmhouse that Baldwin and his wife just bought must be top of mind.

That’s how delusional Baldwin is, how confident that he’s been that Matthew Hutchins would never sue — he’s busy adding to his NYC-Hamptons real estate portfolio, despite facing multiple lawsuits for pointing a gun at that poor woman.

Yes: Alec Baldwin did that.

“I would never point a gun at anyone,” Baldwin told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, “and pull the trigger at them. Never.”

That contradicts Baldwin’s court filing, page 20, subsection 61: “She [Hutchins] directed Baldwin to hold the gun higher, to a point where it was directed toward her.”

