Malia and Sasha Obama enjoy wild night out in VERY revealing outfits – partying into the wee hours at star-studded event hosted by Drake

Former First Daughters Malia and Sasha Obama enjoyed a wild night out in Los Angeles this week – partying it up until the wee hours of the morning at a star-studded celebration hosted by Drake.Malia, 25, and Sasha, 22, were spotted arriving at the rapper’s after-party following his sold out show with 21 Savage on Tuesday evening.

The celebration took place at the popular celebrity hotspot The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood.Sasha, who graduated from the University of Southern California in May, looked fashionable in a tiny, black crop top that left her midriff on full display and baggy, gray pants.

READ MORE