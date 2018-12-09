THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

A male professor at the University of Michigan-Flint is targeting women-only programs at multiple schools as an example of gender discrimination against men.

Finance professor Mark Perry has written to dozens of schools across the country targeting women-only scholarships and girls-only science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) summer camps, alleging Title IX abuses against men and gender non-conforming students.

“There is this blind spot in higher education where they have accepted discrimination against men and boys,” Mr. Perrytold the Star Tribune.

“Over the last month, I’ve filed more than 20 Title IX complaints against universities that offer discriminatory single-gender, girl-only STEM programs, without offering comparable single-gender, boy-only STEM programs,” Mr. Perry wrote in a post on the American Enterprise Institute’s website, where he serves as a visiting scholar, Campus Reform reported.

“We simply cannot and should not tolerate an educational system that actively promotes the Animal Farm principle that all gender identities are equal in theory, but one gender is more than equal than all other gender identities in practice,” he wrote.