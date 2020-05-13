DAILY MAIL;

German hospital assessed the hormone levels of 45 COVID-19 patients in ICU

Found that the vast majority of men admitted had low testosterone levels

Testosterone may be able to stop the body’s immune system from going haywire

Low levels of the sex hormone are unable to regulate the body’s immune response, leading to a ‘cytokine storm’ which can be fatal

Men with low testosterone levels that contract COVID-19 are at far greater risk of dying from the virus, a study has found.

A recent study found men are twice as likely to die from the coronavirus, but clinicians have been unable to determine why this is.

But a study from a German hospital of 45 COVID-19 patients admitted to intensive care reveals the male sex hormone testosterone may play a key role.

The hormone is known to help regulate the body’s immune response but when a man has low levels of testosterone, the immune system is not kept in check and can go haywire following infection.

READ MORE AT THE DAILY MAIL