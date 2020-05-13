Male coronavirus patients with low testosterone levels are MORE likely to die from COVID-19, German hospital finds

DAILY MAIL;

  • German hospital assessed the hormone levels of 45 COVID-19 patients in ICU
  • Found that the vast majority of men admitted had low testosterone levels  
  • Testosterone may be able to stop the body’s immune system from going haywire 
  • Low levels of the sex hormone are unable to regulate the body’s immune response, leading to a ‘cytokine storm’ which can be fatal  

Men with low testosterone levels that contract COVID-19 are at far greater risk of dying from the virus, a study has found. 

A recent study found men are twice as likely to die from the coronavirus, but clinicians have been unable to determine why this is. 

But a study from a German hospital of 45 COVID-19 patients admitted to intensive care reveals the male sex hormone testosterone may play a key role. 

The hormone is known to help regulate the body’s immune response but when a man has low levels of testosterone, the immune system is not kept in check and can go haywire following infection. 

READ MORE AT THE DAILY MAIL

Buy on Amazon!

Advertisements