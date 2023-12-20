Malaysia Airlines shocker as fisherman comes forward with surprising revelation about missing plane

A veteran fisherman claims he found a large piece of missing Malaysia Airlines plane MH370 off the coast of South Australia before being ignored by authorities.

The plane disappeared on March 8 2014 with 227 passengers and 12 crew members on board, with no sign of the missing wreckage despite the most expensive ocean search in history.

Retired Australian fisherman Kit Olver has come forward with claims that he discovered what he believes is a wing of the commercial liner when his deep-sea trawler pulled it up in September or October of 2014, just months after the flight disappeared.

He described it as a “bloody great wing of a big jet airliner” that was bigger than a private plane.

