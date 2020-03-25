New York Post:

Workers in military outfits built a makeshift morgue outside Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan on Tuesday to deal with a potential surge of coronavirus victims, The Post has learned.

Two refrigerated trailers were trucked to the site at 30th Street and the FDR Drive, along with a customized RV labeled “MOBILE COMMAND CENTER — MEDICAL EXAMINER.”

A team of men wearing camouflage fatigues and face masks set up a series of white tents that form a tunnel to a larger white tent.

Other men wearing jackets that identified them as members of the NYPD and the city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were also at the scene.

