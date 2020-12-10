GrrrGraphics.com:

You Do What China Say- Me Love You Long Time

Suspected of being a long-term spy for Communist China, Christine Fang, aka, ‘Fang Fang’ expended a lot of time and energy as she weaved her way into American politics. Her job was to collect personal information on politicians. She would help fundraise for her assignments, which included those in Congress as well as prominent mayors.

One mayor couldn’t understand why Fang Fang would have sex with him and was told she did it to help ‘improve her English.’

