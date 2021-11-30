Newsmax:

President Joe Biden is to blame for how divided the United States has become, a majority of respondents told a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group and Convention of States and released on Monday.

According to the survey, which was provided to The Daily Caller, 54.2% of respondents said that Biden is responsible for the current divisions in national politics, with 39.4% saying he was ”very responsible” and 14.8% that he was ”somewhat responsible.”

Only 45.9% said Biden has little to do with the divisions, with 12.6% saying he was ”not very responsible” and 33.2% that he was ”not responsible at all.”

Although 78.7% of Democrats did not connect Biden with any divisions in the United States, 88% of Republicans and 64% of independents said that the president was at least somewhat responsible for the situation.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden ran mainly on a message of unity, but many have criticized him, saying he has moved far to the left since entering the White House.

”If Democrats remain on their current course and keep coddling and catering to progressives, they could lose as many as 50 seats and control of the House in the 2022 midterm elections,” Mark Penn, a political strategist and former adviser to President Bill Clinton, wrote in The New York Times.

”Yelling ‘Trump, Trump, Trump’ when Mr. Trump is not on the ballot or in office is no longer a viable campaign strategy.”

