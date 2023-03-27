The U.S. economy is expected to fall into a recession later this year, said a majority of economists surveyed in an influential semi-annual poll.

Fifty-eight percent of economists said they expect the economy to be in a recession to begin this year, according to the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) Policy Survey.

The largest share—24 percent—said they expect the recession to begin in the third quarter of this year. Sixteen percent said they expect the recession to begin in the second quarter, which begins at the end of this week as April starts. Another 13 percent said the recession will begin in the fourth quarter of this year.

Five percent said they believe the economy is already in a recession. That’s down significantly from the 19 percent who expressed the view that the economy was currently in a recession when asked in the August survey.

