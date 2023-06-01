The silence is deafening as the vast majority of CUNY Board of Trustees members refused to weigh in Wednesday as outrage over a law school graduate’s now-notorious “hate-filled” commencement speech continues to mount — and the school’s dean faces calls to be fired.

Just five of CUNY’s 17 board members have publicly denounced law school graduate Fatima Mousa Mohammed’s May 12 commencement speech calling for a “revolution” to take on the legal system’s “white supremacy.”

She also blasted the NYPD as “fascist” and accused Israel of indiscriminately murdering Palestinians, sparking widespread condemnation and calls for the public university to be stripped of its taxpayer funds.

Among those who have issued denunciations are trustees chairman Bill Thompson and vice chair Sandra Wilkin, who put out a joint statement Tuesday describing Mohammed’s remarks as “hate speech.”

Thompson insisted Wednesday night that the statement was written on behalf of the entire Board of Trustees — even though their signatures weren’t inked on it a day earlier.

Reached by The Post earlier in the day, seven of the trustees either refused to comment or hid behind that statement. The five remaining trustees didn’t respond at all.

