NY Post

Former President Donald Trump remained the far-and-away 2024 Republican presidential frontrunner and a majority of Americans said they would like to him pardoned, according to a new poll. Even after his federal indictment last week on 37 felony counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents, 59% of Republicans would choose Trump in a GOP primary — and he would beat President Biden in a general election 45-39, according to a Harvard-Harris poll released Friday. “Americans remain politically split 50-50 but just about 100% are unhappy with the direction of the country, the economy, and their political leaders,” said Mark Penn, co-director of the Harvard CAPS / Harris Poll “Biden’s approval is frozen in place despite the debt ceiling deal and a recovering stock market; yet Trump’s numbers are also unshaken after an unprecedented federal indictment.” Trump faces a maximum of 400 years in federal prison if he’s convicted on all counts, and slapped with the maximum sentence for each count.

Read More