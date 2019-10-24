INFOWARS:

A new poll has found that a majority of Americans want to re-write the First Amendment to “reflect the cultural norms of today” in order stop “hate speech.”

The survey indicates “free speech is under more threat than previously believed,” according to The Campaign for Free Speech, who conducted the poll.

51 per cent of Americans want to see the First Amendment rewritten while more than 60 per cent agree with restricting free speech in some way.

Nearly 60 per cent of Millennials agreed that the Constitution “goes too far in allowing hate speech in modern America” and should be done over, compared to 48 percent of Gen Xers and 47 percent of Baby Boomers.

Most Millennials also support laws that would make “hate speech” a crime and 54 per cent of those support jail time for offenders.