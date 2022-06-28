The Associated Press

More Americans believe the U.S. should prioritize economic issues over abortion, a recent YouGov/CBS News Poll found. The survey, taken Wednesday, June 22 through Friday June 24 — the day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade — asked respondents to identify which issues should be prioritized in the country.

Respondents identified inflation as the issue that should take the highest priority, as 82 percent categorized it as a “high priority” item. The economy came in a close second with 80 percent saying it deserves “high priority” status, followed by crime (58 percent high priority), gun policy (57 percent high priority), and immigration (45 percent high priority).

Under the “high priority” category, abortion came in sixth place, with 42 percent identifying it as a “high priority” item. The issue did not even come in first place under the “medium priority” category, as 44 percent chose “the situation with Russia and Ukraine,” followed by immigration (38 percent), and the coronavirus pandemic (38 percent). Abortion came in fourth place, as 35 percent identified it as a “medium priority” issue.

Read More