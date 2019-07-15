CNN:

Immigrant rights advocates across the United States told CNN they saw few signs over the weekend of the ICE raids that Trump administration officials had warned would begin Sunday. “It’s very quiet. Let’s hope it stays that way,” said Jose Mario Cabrera of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles, speaking to CNN Sunday afternoon.

Jennaya Dunlap of the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice in Ontario, east of Los Angeles, also said she hadn’t seen signs of sweeps. “The way we see it with all the rumors and hysteria, we’re telling the community that ICE is always conducting operations,” she said Sunday. “This is nothing new. It’s a daily reality for us. ” As of Sunday evening, there also weren’t any confirmed reports of migrants being apprehended in Baltimore, Chicago or New York, immigrant advocacy groups in those cities told CNN.

Acting US Citizenship and Immigration Services chief says he does not know details of ICE raids “For the most part, it’s quiet,” said Cara Yi, a spokeswoman for the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights. “We’ve been dispatching rapid-response teams out to meet with people who have reported ICE activity over our hotline. None have been confirmed as of yet.” Most of the reports were about sightings of government vehicles, Yi said, but advocates had confirmed they were not ICE. The American Civil Liberties Union of New York said earlier on Twitter that it had received “some reports of ICE at subway stations, but none have been substantiated.”