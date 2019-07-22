THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

The Pharr International Bridge in Texas, one of the major entry points along the southern border, was shutdown after U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents said “waves” of illegal immigrants attempted to rush across it.

“At about 4 a.m. today, a group of 47 undocumented individuals attempted to illegally enter the United States in three waves via the Pharr International Bridge. Ignoring commands to stop, the group suddenly rushed the temporary barricades, bent metal poles and disabled the concertina wire affixed to the barrier,” a Friday statement from the CBP said.

Border agents were forced to use tear gas and pepperball launching systems after several men in the group assaulted officers.

The agents apprehended 16 people and plan to charge two with interference. Mexican officials collected the rest of the illegal immigrants.