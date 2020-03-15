Town Hall:

Editor’s note – He did come very close. Fauci was all over the Sunday morning news shows, and left some confusion in his wake.

During an interview on Sunday, NBC’s Chuck Todd asked Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, about the need for Americans across the nation to undergo a lockdown, particularly because some states and areas are making people self-quarantine while others are not.

“Are you risking something if not everybody is following the same guidelines?” Todd asked.

“No, Chuck,” Fauci replied. “You always wanna be ahead of the curve. The golden rule that I say Is that when you think you’re doing too much you’re probably doing enough or not enough. That’s the thing you gotta do. You don’t wanna be complacent. You always wanna be ahead of the curve, but it depends on how far ahead of the curve you wanna be.”

“Would you prefer a 14-day national shutdown?” Todd asked.

“I would prefer as much as we possibly could.“

Read more at Town Hall