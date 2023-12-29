Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows speaks out after removing Trump from presidential ballot

Shenna Bellows after removing Trump from the ballot: “No secretary of state has ever deprived a presidential candidate of ballot access based on section 3 of the 14th amendment. But no presidential candidate has ever engaged in insurrection.”



pic.twitter.com/pSkqlZ4rPR — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 29, 2023

Maine’s secretary of state has said she would welcome the Supreme Court reviewing her decision to disqualify Donald Trump from the primary ballot, admitting the move was unprecedented.

Sheena Bellows on Thursday ruled that Trump could not be on their ballot, in a move which mirrored the December 19 decision made by Colorado’s Supreme Court.

Both Colorado and Maine found that Trump had participated in an insurrection, and so was ineligible to hold office, under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.

But Michigan on Wednesday found the opposite, and California on Thursday night sided with Michigan, ruling that Trump could remain on the ballot.

Bellows told CNN on Thursday evening that she knew her decision was historic, but stood by it.

READ MORE