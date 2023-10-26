Maine massacre gunman Robert Card was sectioned after ‘hearing voices’: Firearms instructor spent two weeks in mental health facility this summer before killing spree

The person of interest in the Maine mass shooting that left at least 22 people dead has been identified as a trained firearms instructor who spent two weeks in a mental health facility over the summer.

Robert Card, 40, is the subject of a police manhunt in connection to the massacre in the city of Lewiston last night.

Card is from Bowdoin, Maine – a town with a population just over 3,000 – and is believed to be an Army Reservist stationed out of Saco.

Card grappled with mental health issues, recently reporting ‘hearing voices’ and threatening to shoot up the military training base.

Over the summer, he was committed to a mental health facility for two weeks.

A criminal background check retrieved by local media suggested that in 2007, he was charged with a misdemeanour offence for driving under the influence, which he was found guilty of.

