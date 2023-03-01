A young Chesterville, Maine is recovering in the hospital after being viciously attacked by a pit bull earlier this month.

6-year-old Lily Norton was at a friend’s house on February 18, whose mother was dog-sitting a pit bull, when the attack happened, Lily’s mother, Dorothy Norton, told News Center Maine on February 23.

“They were going to play cards at the table, so she sat down at the table, the friend went and got the cards, and then as soon as the friend walked back in the room, she screamed to her mom because the dog had Lily in her mouth,” Dorothy said.

Dorothy said that the friend’s mother rushed Lily to a nearby hospital in Farmington, before the 6-year-old was taken by LifeFlight to Boston Children’s Hospital.

“She’s so energetic. She loves to be outside, loves it. And she doesn’t hate all dogs, at least that’s what she told me. She just doesn’t want to see that one again,” Dorothy said.

Dorothy said that her daughter has received more than 1,000 stitches and has spent 12 hours in surgery following the attack.

“She’s still sedated because she has a breathing tube in. But other than that, she’s really good. She looks really good,” Dorothy said.

According to the Sun Journal, the stitches run from the top of her eyes to the top of her throat.

